Pakistan targets posts and villages in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops today targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The indiscriminate shelling from across the border started in Digwar sector around 7.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army guarding the LoC, a police official said.
No casualties have been reported
There has been spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 31 persons including 16 security personnel. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Getting people together for water conservation a challenge: Aamir Khan
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 23rd– 29th APRIL 2018
‘Namaste England’ preponed for October 19 release
Court cancels arrest warrant against Salman in hit-and-run case
Kishore Kumar hits regale Jammu audience
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper