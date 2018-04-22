Pakistan targets posts and villages in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Pakistani troops today targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The indiscriminate shelling from across the border started in Digwar sector around 7.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army guarding the LoC, a police official said.

No casualties have been reported

There has been spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 31 persons including 16 security personnel. (PTI)