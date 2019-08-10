Pakistan must accept new reality: India

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: As Pakistan mounts a diplomatic offensive against removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, India on Friday said time has come for the neighbouring country to accept the new reality and stop interfering in its internal affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan is “nervous” following India’s decisions on Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in the region.

“It is time for Pakistan to accept reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of India,” Kumar said.

Asked about Pakistan expelling the Indian High Commissioner, Kumar said the timing of his return is yet to be decided as India has requested for a review of the decision.

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Asked about reports of Pakistan closing airspace for flights from India, he said the airspace has not been closed, adding some re-routing of flights has been done.

On Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments that India was trying to create a war-like situation with his country, Kumar said Islamabad was trying to project a panic situation to the international community.

“However, the international community does not think there is a war like situation. It is a ploy to deflect attention…It is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in internal matters of India,” he said.

He said India has highlighted that how the impact of the decision on Kashmir will result in addressing social and economic disparities and support democracy at the grassroots level.

The MEA spokesperson said India also regrets decisions like suspending services of Samjhauta Express by Pakistan and hoped that it will review them.

He said various countries, including the Islamic world, have a greater understanding of India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is a greater understanding of India’s position. The rhetoric of Pakistan is something which has been seen through and it is exposed on many fronts,” the MEA spokesperson said.