Pakistan holds joint session of Parliament to discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Amid ruckus by Opposition lawmakers, Pakistan on Tuesday
held a joint session of its Parliament to discuss its future course of action
after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and proposed to
bifurcate the state into two union territories.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser briefly adjourned the
joint session after Opposition lawmakers disrupted the proceedings in the
House, protesting that the day’s agenda did not specifically mention Article
370 of the Indian Constitution.
The joint session of upper and lower houses was summoned by
President Arif Alvi on Monday after the Indian government revoked Article 370
which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated the state into two
union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to the agenda issued on Monday by the National
Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting, the House may discuss the
“surge in “unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian
population”, use of “cluster bombs” by Indian forces in PoK,
deployment of additional troops and “atrocities” in Kashmir and
recent developments.
The joint sitting is also expected to pass a resolution to
condemn the Indian government’s action at the conclusion of the sitting.
So far it is not clear if the meeting would conclude in day
or would continue for another day.
Earlier, the regular session of National Assembly was
prorogued on Monday until Thursday, providing two-day space for the joint
sitting.
The demand for convening the joint sitting was made by the
opposition and government responded positively to it.
The joint sittings take place on key occasions and offer
policy guidelines for the government.
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will preside a key meeting of Corps Commanders later in the day to discuss the security situation after the latest developments in Kashmir.(PTI)
