Pakistan growing alienation on international front

Dr Ravinder Singh Rana

Head of the state is equivalent to face of country and his insult is parallel to people living there as America hardens its stand on Pakistan thanks to Modi Jione of the reason that’s why today Pakistan is cornered everywhere in the eyes of international community. Being production of two nation theory Pakistan is a Theocratic nation and after its formation minorities are continuously oppressed and condition of Bullochs is known to everyone. What happened to Pakistan’s PM is growing anger and non deliverance to action on terrorists like Hafiz Syed and many other poisonous snakes on its Land . In what could be perceived as a major embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was reportedly put through several security checks at the US airport during his visit. PM Abbasi said that he had gone to US on a personal visit to meet his ailing sister. During his visit, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also met Vice President Mike Pence.

Relations between the US and Pakistan just doesn’t seem to be getting better specially with reports of Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi undergoing a security check at an airport in the US during his recent visit. As per reports by a Pakistan-based news channel, PM Abbasi followed all the security procedures voluntarily. The incident took place at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to the footage that went viral, Pakistan PM Abbasi was seen pulling his luggage with one hand and carrying his coat on the other. The PM was seen at the airport with no security protocol. After the Pakistani PM was put under routine security checks at the US airport, the Pakistani media seems to have become furious. The following reports of PM Abbasi allegedly being frisked at the US Airport came just a few days after it was found that maybe the administration led by Donald Trump is considering imposing visa bans and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani Government.

On Monday, the Trump administration had also issued sanctions to almost seven companies of Pakistan over the suspicion of their links with nuclear trades. The sanctions to Pakistani companies had also hampered the ties between the two nations. The matter was highlighted after a local news channel aired a footage showing Abbasi carrying his bag and coat and walking out of the security check at an American airport. During the meet Vice President Pence told him that Pakistan needs to do more in order to end terrorism.

The matter was highlighted after a Pakistani anchor said that PM Abbasi should be ‘ashamed’ for saying that he was on a ‘private visit’. The local dailies reported that Pakistan was humiliated and PM Abbasi had brought nothing but shame to the country.

From its establishment based on religious ideology, Pakistan has attempted to use religious extremism and terrorism as tools, in addition to its military forces, to ensure its continued existence.

The invasion of the former USSR in Afghanistan and the rule of Gen. Zia-ul-Haq provided fertile ground for Pakistan to use extremism for putting pressure on neighboring India because of the Kashmir dispute and also to entrench its hegemony and expansionist ideals.

This was when Pakistan started making maximum use of its “3A” (Allah, Army and America) Strategy. With the help of the United States, and under the pretext of equipping and arming Afghanistan’s Mujahedeen, Pakistan equipped its own army. It lay the foundation for thousands of religious schools (Madrassas) with the objective to empower, train and recruit people for the Jihad in Afghanistan.

According to official figures by the Government of Pakistan (Pakistan’s National Security Policy 2014-2018), there are more than 1,50,000 religious schools (Madrassas) in that country. Most of them are training recruits in extremism and violence under the name of Islam.

Only 25,000 of the Madrassas are registered with the Pakistani Government. According to the document, 51 terrorist groups are active in Pakistan and recruit from the above-mentioned Madrassas.

After the 9/11 attack in the USA and the direct involvement of world powers in Afghanistan, the international community contended that Pakistan’s Army and intelligence agency were using terrorism and extremism to achieve its strategic goals. After Osama bin Laden was killed near a military academy in Pakistan, that view was turned into a reality.

The Haqqani organisation is one of the terrorist networks that drew the attention of Pakistan during Jihad in Afghanistan. It has since become a strong source for Pakistan’s intelligence for strengthening of al-Qaeda, fueling the flames of war and terrorism in Afghanistan as well as against international troops and the government and people of Afghanistan.

In the same way Pakistan uses Lashkar-e-Taiba against India. This does not mean that the United States and its international allies are not aware of Pakistan’s tactics.

Pakistan’s military has also promised US officials on several ocassions that it would suppress terrorist groups. US expected that the Haqqani network and foreign terrorists would be tackled in the Zarb-e-Azb operation, carried out by Pakistani military in North Waziristan. However, Pakistan’s military started the Zarb-e-Azb Operation six days before the presidential elections in Afghanistan when the Afghan security forces were busy ensuring the safety of the polls.The operation was carried out without coordination with the Afghan Government. Pakistan used that opportunity to clear the way for a huge number of terrorists, including foreign rebels, to enter Afghanistan. Pakistan even reopened the main routes for terrorists to infiltrate Afghanistan. Those routes were previously closed after pressure by the US on Pakistan. The routes included Kotal-e-Shah Salim, Topkhana, and a number of areas in Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces.The flexibility that was witnessed in Iran-US bilateral ties, finding a common view of the interests of the two nations in the region alongside India’s soft and patient economic and political diplomacy as well as the expansion of cooperation between India and Iran, paved the way to diminish Pakistan’s importance among serious regional players.

(The author is Assistant Professor at J&K Higher Education Department)