Pakistan at the helm

Pakistan’s defeat and dissection in the 1971 war cleared the decks for the utterly wily Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who, days later on 21 December 1971 became Pakistan’s first President and civilian chief martial law administrator. Most contemptuous about armed forces officers, he was clever enough to suck up to them whenever he thought it suited him. Initially endearing himself to Ayub, from whom he got awarded the Hilal-i-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civilian award, he misled Ayub with his faulty assessments about Indian Army and the Kashmiris during 1965 and ditched him after the Tashkent summit. To Yahya, in 1970, he conveyed his atrocious recommendation of solving the problem about East Pakistan by killing 20,000 Bengalis. He amended the Constitution to declare Ahmediyas as non-Muslims. Bhutto’s arrogance and huge obsession for power made him sick enough to go as far as having many of his jailed political opponents subjected to severe sexual humiliation. Ironically, it was not a military dictator but Bhutto who began Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme in 1972 after declaring “If India builds the bomb, we will eat grass or leaves, even go hungry, but we will get one of our own.” Bhutto’s over-smartness and deviousness with Pakistan’s Army brass eventually sealed his fate of being implicated, imprisoned and killed and that too by not the customary hanging but a blunt blow behind his head.

The third dictator, Gen. Zia-ul-Haq, of the armoured corps and known to dislike staff work, was transferred from one regiment to the other four times. One of his Commanding Officer’s opinion reflected in Zia’s confidential report was, “he is not fit to be an officer in the Pakistan Army.” Many tanks of the regiment he commanded in the 1965 war were destroyed by Indian Army’s tanks. Great ironies of Zia and Bhutto were that Zia became the Army Chief by sucking up to Bhutto, later had him arrested and eventually “hanged”. Zia himself was killed in a mysterious air crash. His legacy is Islmaising the army, ‘Mulla-ising’ governance and worse, sowed the seeds of terrorism, a task which the fourth dictator, Gen. Pervez Musharraf, greatly widened the ambit of and thereby making Pakistan a global liability.

Benazir Bhutto has been described in the book as courageous and tough but very arrogant like her father by William Dalrymple and one whose two tenures as Prime Minister were conspicuous by “incompetence, extra-judicial killings and brazen looting”, by Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima. The ironies related to her assassination were that she had doubts about her security; one of her exchanges with Musharraf ended with him telling her that the whatever Americans do, “your security is based on the state of our relationship”; she thought Musharraf’s threats were for restricting her campaigning ; while she was killed -at the same spot Liaqat Ali Khan was killed in 1951-her party won making way for her husband Asif Zardari-known for his flirtations and his 10 per cent cuts and yet, who she loved deeply.

Mian Nawaz Sharif has been described as impulsive, thriving on dramatic moves rather than well considered decisions, one with a great weakness for food, had delusions about being a great cricketer and known for taking drastic short cuts to reach the top without climbing up the ladder. One aspect about Sharif the book elaborates on is his use of public office to further his business and mentioning a newspaper reporting that Sharif made more corrupt money than four dictator presidents put together.

The last in the cast of this book is Gen Pervez Musharraf, the commando who more than deserves to be called the butcher of Kargil, not so much for what he tried to do against India, but over 12000 troops of the Northern Light Infantry, raised specifically as cannon fodder for his misadventure around Kargil, because firstly he initially refused to acknowledge their dead bodies and for many of them starving without rations on those frozen heights.

The author deserves praise for his research for this book which is a welcome sequel to his earlier book, ‘Pakistan courting the Abyss’. While this review gives few glimpses into the lives of the leaders, the book should be kept handy as a reference piece by Pakistan watchers, those of the politico-bureaucratic-military establishment/s and certainly, scholars and analysts. A Pakistani reviewer in The Dawn recommends, “…it is a good reference book for anyone who needs a succinct history of the country. More importantly, it is a book that any future leaders of Pakistan ought to have by their bedside, simply because it is the sum of all that has gone before”.

