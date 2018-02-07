Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Tarkundi region, according to reports.

They are using small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian facilities in Tarkundi and Manjakote areas of Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri. Indian positions are effectively and strongly retaliating and heavy firing exchanges are going on between the two sides,” a source said. The attack occurred a day after terrorists attacked an army camp in Pulwama’s Kakpora region. No casualties were reported.

On Sunday, four Indian soldiers, including a 22-year-old officer, were killed and four others injured in Pakistani firing on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Indian Army also said “heavy damage” was inflicted on Pakistan Army posts in retaliatory action.

An Indian Army statement said the Pakistan Army initiated “unprovoked” and “indiscriminate” firing around 3.30 pm in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri.