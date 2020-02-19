PAK WILL NOT CHANGE

Despite India’s stand on ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the latter has not changed much. Even the Army has categorically made clear that terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir “are full” and Pakistan army’s attempts to push terrorists under the cover of ceasefire violations continue as usual though these efforts are being responded to in a “hard and punishing” manner. Even senior police officers have been saying that terror launch pads were active in winters also seeing the ceasefire violations in Poonch and Rajouri and upper areas. Even the peace talks by Pak premier Imran Khan looks cosmetic to make the world believe that his country really wants peace with India. In Imran’s statement there is no deviation from his predecessor’s stand. To think different that Imaran will change it is an utopian dream. He is playing to his masters’ tune (Pakistan Army and the nefarious ISI). Unlike Indian Prime Minister, Pak premier has to tow the army line for political survival. And Imran is no new case in this context. From Mumbai, Parliament, Pathankot, Uri and now Pulwama, all these attacks has Pakistan imprint and India has submitted enough evidence but Pakistan as usual been asking ‘for more evidence’. It was India which extended a cooperation hand when the new democratic government headed by Imran Khan came into power in Pakistan in last December. This was a deviation from the past practices. And even Imran Khan at that time had said that the Pakistan army and the government are on the same page as far as the fight against terrorism is concerned. India even offered cooperation to the neighbouring country in its war on terror. If India and Pakistan can come on the single platform to fight against terrorism it could be the best solution to bring in peace in the continent. But coming together looks at this moment a remote possibility as the army, government in Pakistan are under the direct control of notorious ISI which for all reasons will never allow it to happen. Then what is the utility of

maintaining the ‘sacrosanct’ ceasefire from India’s side?