Pak violates ceasefire, two soldiers martyred, civilian killed in Kupwara

Srinagar: Two soldiers were martyred and civilian was killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.
Three civilians were also injured in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.
Two houses were damaged in the incident. (PTI)
