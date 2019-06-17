Pak violates ceasefire; three civilians injured

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

POONCH: Three civilians were injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday.

Three persons, including two girls, were injured in Pakistani firing in Kirni, Qasba and Bandi Chechian areas of Poonch. The injured civilians were shifted to hospital. Indian and Pakistan troops exchanged heavy fire on the LoC in Poonch after the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col. Devender Anand.

Pakistan army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Poonch and the Indian positions retaliated effectively.