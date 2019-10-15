Pak violates ceasefire, shells two sectors in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army targeted two sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with mortars and small arms firing on Wednesday.
The Indian Army effectively retaliated.
“At about 0930 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Qasba and Kirni sectors in district Poonch”, they said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper