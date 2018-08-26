Pak violates ceasefire; jawan killed in mine blast

Share Share 0 Share 0

4 OGWs arrested, 3 hideouts busted, SPO decamps with rifle

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by firing small arms along the Line of Control in Poonch district, Army sources said.

The Pakistan troops fired on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector at around 8 PM on Friday, they said.

The firing lasted for five minutes, they said, adding that there was no loss of life or injury.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector police said.

Nihal Gorang was injured in the blast when he was on patrol duty in Keran sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir late last night, a police official said. He said Gorang was rushed to a medical facility but succumbed to the injuries.

On the terror front, four over-ground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits were arrested and three hideouts of the ultras busted in Pulwama district, a spokesman said.

The police, along with security forces, busted a hideout in Rajpora Litter area and arrested an over-ground worker, he said.

Incriminating material along with improvised explosive device (IED) material was recovered from the hideout, the spokesman said.

In another incident, two hideouts were busted in Khallen and Tahab villages of Pulwama district.

The magazine of an AK rifle, an INSAS magazine and one UBGL were seized, the spokesman said.

Three people, who were allegedly working for terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen group, were arrested, the spokesman said.

Cases under relevant sections of the IPC were registered against them, he added.

Meanwhile, a special police officer (SPO) allegedly decamped with an AK-47 rifle from a police station