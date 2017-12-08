Pak violates ceasefire, jawan injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Army jawan got injured as Pakistan again violated ceasefire and fired on Line of Control in Poonch district. “Pakistani troops on Thursday afternoon targeted forward Indian posts in Degwar area of Poonch along LoC,” official sources said.

“Pakistan fired small arms, automatics and mortars,” they said, adding “one Army jawan identified as Sepoy Naik Jevan Singh of 2 Naga Regiment sustained injuries in exchange of firing and he was rushed to the hospital.

They further added that own troops effectively retaliated to the firing and the exchange of fire lasted for some time.

Earlier, on December 5, December 3 and November 27, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Poonch and Jhangar areas of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district respectively.