Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector

State Times News

Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector, police said.

Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces in the Kamalkote area this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said.

No loss of life or property was reported, he added.