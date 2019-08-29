Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by restoring to mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. The firing from across the border started at around 8 am and continued for three-and-a-half hours, he said. The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly. There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, he said.
