Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by restoring to mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing from across the border started at around 8 am and continued for three-and-a-half hours, he said.

The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, he said.