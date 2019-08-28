Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Uri

State Times News Jammu: Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and Uri on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. The cross-border firing by Pakistan started at about 6.30 pm and ended at 8.00 pm, he said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesperson said.
Pakistan Army also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, heavy ceasefire violation was reported from two locations in Poonch, Indian Army sources said. India has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “respect” the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.
