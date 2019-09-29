Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

File Photo

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 5.15 pm, prompting a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the latest ceasefire violation, the spokesperson said.

He said the firing was still going on when last reports were received.