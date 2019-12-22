Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Today at about 10:15 am Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of Small arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector(J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

In the intervening night 21-22 Dec there was ceasefire violation at many places in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati & Poonch which was retaliated befittingly.