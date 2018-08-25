Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire tonight by firing small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Army sources said.

The Pakistan troops fired on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector around 8 pm, they said.

The firing lasted for five minutes, they said, adding that there was no loss of life or injury. (PTI)