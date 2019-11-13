Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said. The shelling from across the border started in the Shahpur sector around 3.15 PM, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, they said. The officials said the cross-border firing was going on from both the sides when last reports were received.
However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling so far, they said.
