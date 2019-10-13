Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Kathua

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
The firing from across the border started in Manyari-Chorgali area of Hiranagar sector around 8.45 pm on Saturday and continued intermittently through the night, they said.
The Border Security Force retaliated effectively, the officials said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage in the cross-border firing which ended around 5.30 am this morning, they said. (PTI)
