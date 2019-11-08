Pak violates Ceasefire again in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district

STATE TIMES NEWS
Poonch: Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Krishna Ghati sector, District Poonch(J&K). After early morning ceasefire violation, again at about 11:45 am. Pak initiated small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Krishna Ghati sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to star in a family dramedy
India witnessing alarming rise in incidence of diabetes: Dr Sushil
‘Panipat’ an opportunity to break barriers: Kriti Sanon
Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper