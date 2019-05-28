Pak turns heat on top judges, files cases for not disclosing properties abroad

Share Share 0 Share

Islamabad: The Imran Khan government has filed a complaint of misconduct against some Supreme Court and High Court judges for hiding their foreign properties in countries like Spain and the UK, according to a media report on Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi has sent a reference of misconduct against three apex court judges who, allegedly, did not declare their foreign properties in their wealth statements, The Express Tribune reported.

However, there is no official confirmation whether the Supreme Judicial Council has received the reference against the judges.

The references, prepared by the law ministry, were filed with the help of a former Supreme Court judge, the report said said.

The wife of one of the judges purchased some property in Spain which was not disclosed in his wealth statement, the report said.

Legal experts said they would see whether the spouse is listed as a dependent in the tax records of the judge.

A complaint has also been lodged against a few high courts judges, one of whom allegedly owns inherent property in the UK.

The cash-strapped Imran Khan government has vowed to bring back all ill-gotten wealth of people who have stashed them abroad.(PTI)