Pak troops violate ceasefire, infiltration bid foiled

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district while four soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said

The ceasefire violation took place in Saedapora area along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector late last night as Pakistani troops opened fire towards Indian posts, the officials said.

They said the Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, triggering intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides.

The firing stopped at 5.00 AM, the officials said, adding there was no report of any casualty on either side.

Defence officials said they were ascertaining the details from the ground.

Four soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said

Army soldiers noticed some suspicious movement near the Line of Control and challenged the suspected terrorists at around 3:00 AM, the officials said.

They said the infiltrators started firing towards the position of Army personnel, who retaliated effectively.

Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire, they said adding the injured personnel were evacuated to a medical facility in Kupwara.

Defence and Army officials did not comment on the incident, saying they were ascertaining details from the ground.

Meanwhile, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was found on Thursday during a search operation by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, an official said.

The early morning search operation in the Jhanjar area was launched a day after a soldier was injured on Wednesday when a major infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled.

“A large forest area has been surrounded. The operation is still on to ensure that no terrorist is hiding in the dense jungle,” a defence source said.

A search operation was launched near the Line of Control (LoC) over reported suspicious movement in the Rajouri district, police officials said.

The security personnel launched a search operation in a village close to LoC in the Nowshera sector based on reports of suspected movement, they said.