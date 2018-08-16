Pak troops violate ceasefire in Tanghdar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district, officials said here today.

The ceasefire violation took place in Saedapora area along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector late last night as Pakistani troops opened fire towards Indian posts, the officials said.

They said the Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, triggering intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides.

The firing stopped at 5.00 am, the officials said, adding there was no report of any casualty on either side.

Defence officials said they were ascertaining the details from the ground. (PTI)