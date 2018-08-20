Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Uri sector

Srinagar: Pakistani troops today violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces in the Kamalkote area this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said.
No loss of life or property was reported, he added. (PTI)
