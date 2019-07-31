Pak troops shell border areas along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Wednesday opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, they said.

“At about 0030 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of district Rajouri”, a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, he said.

This is the fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a baby and a jawan were killed and two others were injured.

Pakistan troops had also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of North Kashmir on Tuesday, they said.

On Monday, Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district. (PTI)