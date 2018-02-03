Pak training 10-year-old Baloch boys for mission Kashmir

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Two youths of Baramulla, who recently went to Pakistan on passport and received guerrilla training, make sensational disclosures to Police

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have learned from a Central intelligence agency, as well as two youths of Baramulla district, that the Pakistani agencies have launched a major programme of training and indoctrination of young children for their fresh mission of subversion in the Valley.

According to highly placed authoritative sources, a Central intelligence agency has shared with J&K Police that hundreds of 10 to 12 years old boys, mostly drawn from Balochistan, were currently being admitted at different guerrilla training camps in Pakistan and trained for subversive activities in Kashmir.

“One of our sister agencies has lately shared with us that the Pakistani Army and ISI officers were picking up, training and indoctrinating 10 to 12 years old boys for a 5-year-long course. We have learned that they are planning to launch these highly indoctrinated crops of teenagers for subversive activities, including suicide attacks, for a new mission in Jammu and Kashmir, said a top ranking Police officer.

“It’s an irony that our organisations, officers and politicians have locked horns in a tug-of-war. Across the border, our enemies are working on concerted plans to strengthen and sustain terrorist activity in Kashmir, said the senior officer.

Yet another top ranking source told STATE TIMES that “extremely disturbing” inputs were pouring in from across the border as well as within the State. He revealed that on specific information, two youths of Palhalan and Kreeri villages of the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were picked up and subjected to sustained interrogation.

“During the course of sustained interrogation they admitted that they had managed to obtain the Indian passports and, over recommendations of a separatist leader Pakistani visa. They revealed that as per a plan they crossed over to Pakistan from Wagah. After arriving in Pakistan, both the youths were admitted to a well organised training programme. They were sent back to the Valley through Wagah with the direction that they should wait for further instructions and motivate local youths for joining militancy”, said the source.

It is probably for the first time that the Police and security agencies have learned about the Pakistani authorities’ plan of admitting 10-year-old boys from Balochistan and other areas for five-year-long deep indoctrination programmes and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.