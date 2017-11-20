Pak stands completely exposed: Dy CM

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Sunday congratulated security forces after a successful mission, where six terrorists were killed in Bandipora and said Pakistan “stands completely exposed”, adding, there are some nations that are not letting the pressure build on Pakistan because of “their vested interested.”

“Pakistan stands completely exposed. But there are some nations that are not letting the pressure build on Pakistan because of their vested interest. I am talking about China,” he said here.

Congratulating the security forces, the Indian Army and the J&K Police, Singh asserted that this was a big and successful mission.

“The government has given a clear cut orders to jawans to end the proxy war in whatever way and get victory,” he added.

Singh also said, it is a mistake of Pakistan to create chaos in India, adding that whoever will try to attack India will be dealt in the same way.

Speaking about the successful encounter, Singh added, “Many terrorists are surrendering also. Those children and youth who are pressurised to join these militant groups are also coming back on the appeal of their parents.”

Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi`s nephew Owaid, along with five other Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, was gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter on Saturday.

Huge caches of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession.