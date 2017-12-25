Pak soldier killed in Jhangar sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

JHANGAR: A Pakistani soldier was killed on Sunday in retaliatory fire by the Indian Army in the Jhangar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reveal sources.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Saturday, three jawans and an Army officer lost their lives and one other was injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector.

In the aftermath, families of the deceased demanded the government to look into the matter more seriously.

The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated.