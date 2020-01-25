Pak shells forward posts, villages along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Pakistani troops fired mortar shells on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, official said.

Heavy firing from across the border was also reported from the Digwar sector in the district, they said.

Indian troops gave a befitting reply, the officials said.

Pakistani troops on Thursday had targeted posts and villages in the Gulpur and Karmara belts along the LoC in Poonch, they said, adding that a school building was damaged.

Schools in some areas along the LoC were closed on Friday by authorities due to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the officials said.