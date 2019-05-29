Pak shells forward posts on LoC, IB

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

Jammu: Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled forward posts in Rajouri district using mortar on Tuesday, officials said.

“The Pakistan army, at about 1600 hours on Tuesday, initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling using mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector,” a Defence Public Relation Officer (PRO) said.

Indian troops are giving a befitting reply, the PRO said.

The Pakistan army earlier in the day resorted to firing on forward posts along the LoC in the Shahpur sector in Poonch, the officials said.

There were reports of firing of a few rounds from across the International border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

On Sunday, a teenager was injured in firing by the Pakistan army along the LoC in the Nowshera sector.

On May 19, assistant sub-inspector Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him when he was manning a forward post at Baloni in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.