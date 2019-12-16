Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.
“At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch”, a Defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.
