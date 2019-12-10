Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Pakistan army violated ceasefire by targeting forward areas with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch, they said.

Pakistani troops also initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Shahpur sector of the district at 3.45 pm, the officials said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, they added.

The officials said Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts of J and K.