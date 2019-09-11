Pak secretly releases Masood Azhar to create terror in J&K: BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lt Gen (Retd) Rakesh Kumar Sharma, State Spokesperson of BJP and Incharge BJP Defence and Security Committee on Tuesday reacted to release of JeM Chief Masood Azhar by Pak as a step to ignite civil unrest in J&K, carry out major terrorist strikes in India and make a last ditch effort to internationalize J&K Issue after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

In a statement issued here, he said that revoking of Article 370 and reorganization of J&K has been welcomed by one and all including all three regions of J&K namely Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. However, Kashmir Centric political parties and the separatists have been surreptitiously carrying out negative propaganda due to narrow personal interests against the said move to incite civil unrest in Kashmir Valley, he added.

Taking advantage of the situation, Pak has stepped up infiltration across LoC, undertaken unprovoked heavy firing across LoC targeting innocent civilians, carried out BAT actions and has carried out propaganda of undertaking Jihad in Kashmir by projecting it as anti-Muslim. Further, it made all efforts to internationalize the issue but has failed to garner any support from the World Community and has been given a shut -up call to table it in UN, he said.

“As a step further, Pak PM and their COAS, out of sheer desperation indulged in War Rhetoric, moved regular forces to the selective borders and made POJK civilians cross over to Kashmir as cannon fodder which failed miserably. Having failed in all its above efforts, Pak as usual has played its ‘Trump Card’ (not President Trump which boomeranged) of secretly releasing JeM Chief Masood Azhar to carry out ‘Mass Terror Strikes’ of the kind of Parliament Attack, J&K Assembly, Pathankot, Nagrota, Uri and Pulwama,” he said.

Commenting on Pak deployment and likelihood of war by Pak, Lt Gen Sharma said that presently Pak has no capability (diplomatic, economic & military) to initiate a war and the move of troops by it is only precautionary to avoid being surprised like Balakot. Also this is a preparatory move to be ready after a ‘major terrorist strike’ by Masood Azhar and co because India may undertake counter action to avenge that and in turn get a free run to take back PoJK which India has been openly classifying as Part II after Revoking of Article 370.