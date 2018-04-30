Pak returns Indian national who inadvertently crossed border

Share Share 0 Share 0

Lahore: An Indian national, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory over a year ago, has been handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

Dalwandar Singh, 23, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday after the Punjab Rangers completed due legal process, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing.

Singh had inadvertently crossed the border and entered Ballanwala village near Kasur, some 50kms from Lahore, on March 6, 2017, it said.

The Pakistani authorities, however, did not mention when Singh was arrested and how long he remained in the custody of the security agencies.

In the absence of a mechanism aimed at ensuring their early return, Indian and Pakistani nationals who cross into each other’s border areas by mistake often endure long ordeals. (PTI)