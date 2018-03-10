Pak resorts to shelling in Poonch, soldier injured in Uri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector and a soldier was injured in their unprovoked firing while, Pakistani troops shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said the injured soldier was evacuated to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment here for treatment. “Indian Army has retaliated to the unprovoked firing appropriately,” he said.

“The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 9:30 AM in Poonch sector along the LoC in Rajouri District,” a defence spokesman said.

It may be recalled that Pakistan troops shelled Sunderbani and Keri areas in Rajouri District, and Khour area in Akhnoor sector of Jammu District on Wednesday.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have left 21 people, including 12 security personnel, dead and more than 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.