Pak resorts to mortar shelling in Rajouri; search ops in Poonch

950 ceasefire violations along LoC between Aug-Oct

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Monday by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.

The Pakistani troops had been violating the ceasefire and shelling and firing on the forward posts and villages in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars from 1615 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector, the spokesperson said.

This prompted a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he added.

Mortar shelling from Pakistan was reported from the Kerni and Qasba areas of Poonch on Sunday.

Pakistan Rangers fired on border outposts along the International Border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district overnight, officials said.

In a related development, security forces have launched a search operation on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of suspected terrorists in Poonch district, officials said.

The Army and police launched a search operation on Sunday following the information provided by some villagers about the suspicious movement in a forest area of Surankote, they said.

The operation is on to track down the suspected terrorists, they added.

Meanwhile Rajya Sabha was told this afternoon that there were 950 cases of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC) from August to October this year in which three security forces personnel were martyred.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence said the International border in the Jammu region saw 79 incidents of CFVs.

“Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in Jammu region during the last three months (August to October, 2019),” he said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“As per the casualties classified so far, during the last three months three personnel have been martyred and seven injured,” he added.

Replying to a separate question, Naik said Pakistan has been resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC and appropriate retaliation has been carried out by Indian Army.

All violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries, he added.

Replying to another question, he said to deal with infiltration, the government has adopted a robust counter infiltration strategy which has an appropriate mix of technology and human resource to check infiltration effectively.

Innovative troop deployment, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices and the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System have enhanced the