Pak resorts to mortar shelling in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops today shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian Army.

“The Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0930 hours in Poonch sector along the LoC in Rajouri district,” a defence spokesman said.

It may be recalled that Pakistan troops shelled Sunderbani and Keri areas in Rajouri district, and Khour area in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Wednesday.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have left 21 people, including 12 security personnel, dead and more than 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year. (PTI)