Pak resorts to indiscriminate shelling in Poonch; Boy from PoK held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pakistani troops on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, police said.

The indiscriminate shelling from across the border started in Digwar sector around at 7.30 AM, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army guarding the LoC, a police official said.

No casualties have been reported

There has been spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 31 persons including 16 security personnel.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy, hailing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was detained shortly after he ventured into this side in Poonch district, police said.

The boy was detained by Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) from Basooni in Balakote sector, a police officer said.

He said the boy was moving under suspicious circumstances when intercepted by the troops. He was immediately arrested, the officer added. After questioning, the boy was handed over to the police, the officer said adding he appeared mentally disturbed and is believed to have inadvertently crossed the LoC.