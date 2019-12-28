Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWSJammu: Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday, inviting a befitting reply from the Indian Army, officials said. “Around 1315 hours on Friday, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Sunderbani sector,” a defence spokesman said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.
Last night too, the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along LoC in Poonch-Rajouri sector. That provocation was also retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistani posts, officials said.
