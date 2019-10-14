Pak Rangers target villages, border outposts along IB

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers fired from small arms to target areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Monday.
There was no damage to any property in the ceasefire violations that took place overnight, they said.
The Pakistani Rangers opened fire on BoPs and villages in Chadwal belt of Hiranagar sector.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper