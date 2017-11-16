Pak not weak to allow India to take PoK: Farooq

Seeks reversal of central laws extended to J&K post 1953

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: After his “PoK belongs to Pakistan” remark last week, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday made another controversial statement saying Pakistan was “not weak to allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation”.

He also sought reversal of the extension of all Central Laws to J&K after 1953 in continuation of the spirit of the State’s unique political arrangement with the rest of the country.

Addressing party workers in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the former chief minister said, “How long shall we keep saying that (PoK) is our part? It (PoK) is not their father’s share. That (PoK) is Pakistan and this (J-K) is India.”

He said 70 years have “passed but they (India) could not get it (PoK)”.

“Today, they (India) claim it is our part. So take it (PoK), we are also saying please take it (from Pakistan). We will also see. They (Pakistan) are not weak and are not wearing bangles. They too have atom bomb. Before we think about war, we should think how we will live as humans,” Abdullah said.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar had raked up controversy last week when he said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and it won’t change even if the two countries fight wars against each other.

“I tell them in plain terms not only the people of India, but also to the world that the part (of J-K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India.

This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to.

This won’t change,” he had said.

His comments drew the ire of the BJP and a case was also filed against him in Bihar.

“A case has been filed against me; that too by a Muslim. May God protect him. Look at his situation, he does not know Kashmir. He does not know our situation. They (Pakistan) drop a bomb, common people and soldiers die here (in Kashmir) and when a bomb is dropped from here, our people and soldiers also die there (PoK). Till when would this storm continue? Till when would the blood of innocents continue to flow,” he told his party workers.

He said he hoped a day would come when people would move freely across the Line of Control (LoC).

“A day will come when you will cross the Line of Control (LoC) in such a manner as if going from one house to another.

Have belief on this that such a day will come and without that, there would be no peace in this country,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah also said the time had come to start reversing the extension of all Central Laws to J&K after 1953 in continuation of the spirit of the State’s unique political arrangement with the rest of the country.

“The time has come to reverse the extension of all Central Laws that were extended to J&K post-1953 through pliant regimes that were installed in J&K through covert and undemocratic machinations to disempower the people of the State and rob them of their political identity. The erosion of the State’s Autonomy is the genesis of the political problem in Jammu and Kashmir and created a sense of disenchantment and disillusionment in the people. It was this sense of betrayal, disenchantment and disillusionment that has fuelled the eruption of turmoil and unrest in Kashmir at various regular intervals in our history and this is what New Delhi needs to acknowledge. The restoration of Autonomy to J&K is non-negotiable”, Farooq said.

“The people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are the rightful and primary stakeholders and their political identity, honour and sense of dignity is supreme and no power on earth can rob them of their right to decide their political future. Our people have suffered immensely and rendered unimaginable sacrifices but never compromised on their aspirations and sentiments. Our people won’t surrender before achieving their goal of an acceptable political resolution that takes into account their aspirations”, he added.

Farooq Abdullah reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his speech where he underlined the need to embrace the people of Kashmir as opposed to dealing with them operationally and militarily. “Prime Minister Modi should now take concrete steps to engage with the people of Kashmir with full dignity and respect for their sentiments in a sustained effort to resolve the Kashmir Issue. It is against the interests of both India and Pakistan to keep the Kashmir Issue unresolved and has staggering economic and political costs for both neighbours. If we want to usher the subcontinent into an era of peace, prosperity and economic progress – it is imperative to resolve the Kashmir Issue as per the sentiments and the aspirations of its people”, the National Conference President said.

He expressed disappointment over PDP’s sellout over the crucial issue of the State’s fiscal autonomy and said the extension of GST to J&K was a plot to deprive the people of J&K of their political honour.

“PDP, in an effort to cling to power and ensure it remains in the Government, compromised on the State’s fiscal autonomy and wreaked havoc with the State’s remaining autonomy. Because of PDP our State Cabinet and State Legislature has been disempowered in matters of taxation and tax policy. Today we are all at the mercy of the Central GST Council and our handicrafts sector, our artisans and businessmen are facing insurmountable challenges due to PDP’s sellout. This quid-pro-quo compromise by the PDP will have far-reaching economic and political implications for the State and its people”, Dr. Farooq Abdullah added.

On this occasion Dr. Farooq Abdullah formally welcomed and admitted Dr. Sajjad Uri into National Conference, who resigned from Government Service after twelve years of service with a goal of serving the people of Uri.

Sajjad Uri is son of former minister and MLA Mohammed Shafi Uri.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah was accompanied by senior National Conference leaders including General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Javed Ahmed Dar and Ghulam Hassan Rahi