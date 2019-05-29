Pak national among 2 JeM terrorists killed in Anantnag

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Anantnag district, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

The operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, he said.

In the subsequent exchange of fire, two gunmen were killed, the official said.

He said one of them was identified as Faisal Nazir Mir, a resident of Anantnag, and incriminating materials recovered at the site of the encounter revealed that the other was a Pakistani citizen.

As per the police records, both were affiliated with the JeM, the official said, adding that Mir had joined the outfit recently.

“The Pakistani terrorist, as per the police records, was involved in conspiring and executing a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities. He was wanted by the law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes, and several terror crime cases were registered against him,” the spokesman said.

He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter. Police registered a case and all these materials were taken into the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other cases, the official said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that 61 security personnel have been martyred and 11 civilians were killed while 142 people were injured in 177 terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the first four months of 2019.

The statement by Sulekha, Director, MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary of J&K.

She said that the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said 86 terrorists were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against the ultras will continue.

“During this year, we have neutralised 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended. Our operations against terrorists will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of their parents, teachers and senior citizens,” Lt Gen Singh had said at a function in Udhampur on last Monday.

He also said 450 terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of Pakistan as 16 terrorist camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).