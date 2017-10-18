Pak man arrested by BSF repatriated

Pak national Ali Raja who was repatriated by the BSF on Tuesday (Image Courtesy Hindustan Times)
Jammu: A 22-year-old Pakistani man, who was arrested by the Border Security Force along the International Border here, has been repatriated after it was found that he had inadvertently crossed the border, a senior official said today.
Ali Raja, a tailor from Pasroor village of Sialkot, was arrested from Suchetgarh sector in R S Pura area by an alert BSF personnel in the wee hours yesterday when he noticed a person trying to sneak from across the border under the cover of darkness.
“After questioning, it was found that he had inadvertently crossed the border and a contact was established on hotline with Pakistani counterparts and he was handed over to them last evening itself,” the BSF official said.
He said the intruder was under the influence of drugs when he was arrested near the fence and some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him.
“The meeting took place at Octroi post of Suchetgarh and the Pakistani national was given sweets and a new dress as a Diwali gift before being handed over to the Rangers,” the official said.
PTI
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Difficult to find a secure romantic partner: Deepika
Madhuri Dixit to make her Marathi debut
Joss Whedon brought good taste to ‘Justice League’: Affleck
Lack of comic roles for female actors, says Parineeti
Vidya pays tribute to Sridevi with her version of “Hawa Hawai”
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper