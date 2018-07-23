Pak intruder neutralised along IB in Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jawan injured in landmine explosion

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA/JAMMU: A Pakistani intruder, believed to be a guide of terrorists, was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Kathua District on Sunday, a spokesman of the border guarding force said.

BSF troops, guarding the IB in Hiranagar sector, observed a man intruding into Indian territory around 7.00 AM and challenged him, the spokesman said.

Instead of paying any heed to the warning, the individual tried to take cover in the nearby undulating ground. BSF sentry shot the individual foiling any chance of possible infiltration or escape of the individual back to Pakistani territory, the spokesman said.

He said, “It is assumed that the intruder was guide of the terrorists who were waiting for his clearance signal. Body of the individual has been recovered and legal formalities are in hand”.

A police official said the deceased was around 24 years of age and some Pakistani currency was recovered from his possession.

The identity of the deceased was not known, he said.

Meanwhile, an army jawan was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch District , police said.

Sepoy Shade Suraj Arun was part of a patrolling party when he accidentally stepped over the landmine in Sawajian sector, causing the explosion, a police official said.

He said the jawan was injured in the blast and was immediately shifted to a military hospital for treatment.

The LoC is dotted with landmines as part of counter-infiltration strategy and sometimes get washed away by heavy rains, the official said.