Pak intruder held along Indo-Pak border

Jammu: Security forces on Thursday arrested a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, a BSF officer said.
The intruder, a teenager, was arrested after he infiltrated into the Indian side. He is being questioned by troops.
Further details are awaited. (PTI)
