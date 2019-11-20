Pak in no way friend of J&K people; it has only brought destruction: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan is in no way a friend of the people of the Union territory and said the neighbouring country has only brought death and destruction for them.

He also said Pakistan’s proxy war against India is not over yet and the police force will continue fighting the enemy to ensure the nation’s safety.

Singh made the remarks in an official statement after a visit to Handwara town of Kupwara district and Ganderbal district.

During his visit, the director general of police (DGP) reviewed the law and order situation in different areas, interacted with the respective jurisdictional officers and also addressed ‘darbars’ of police personnel.

“Pakistan is in no way a friend of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it has brought death and destruction, and disrupted the peace and order here,” Singh said.

The proxy war that Pakistan is waging against India is not over yet and “we will continue our fight to defeat the enemy for the security and integrity of our nation,” he said.

He also called on officers and jawans to foil the “wicked acts or designs” of elements inimical to the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Subversion and terrorism are to be uprooted so that the general masses can live in a peaceful atmosphere, which is our priority,” Singh said.

Lauding the police force for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, he said during the previous years, particularly in 2010 and 2016, police had faced a tough situation on the law and order front.

“This time around the force has worked with extreme professionalism in maintaining law and order,” the DGP said, in an apparent reference to the security challenges that followed the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5.

Singh said police and other security forces had contributed in one way or the other in maintaining normalcy and defeating the designs of anti-national elements.

He said police personnel had remained at the forefront of efforts to maintain peace and public order without caring about their own comfort.

The good work done by police and other forces is being recognised at every forum and by the central government, he said.

Singh also asked the officers to take up the drive against drugs as a mission until the menace is uprooted from the society.

Police is strengthening its bonds with the people who are in turn supporting the force in its fight against drugs, he said.