Pak handlers told terrorists in Kashmir to wear bangles if they don’t cause unrest: Doval

‘Most Kashmiris support removal of Art 370’

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Pakistan has readied about 230 terrorists for infiltration into Kashmir, and some have already crossed over with orders to cause unrest, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Saturday, citing the case of two terrorists who were told by their handlers that they would receive bangles if they didn’t do their jobs properly.

Doval told a select group of journalists that there are Pakistani communications towers along a 20-km stretch of the border from where they are sending messages to terrorists.

“We heard intercepts in which they told their men ‘how come so many apple trucks are moving. Can’t you stop them? Should we send you bangles instead of guns’,” Doval said, referring to the fact that some 750 trucks carrying apples leave the valley every day for trade in other parts of the country.

He said some of the 230 terrorists have come in and some have been arrested. “That’s the only instrument available to Pakistan – to cause disruption in the streets.” But security forces are determined to protect the lives of Kashmiris from Pakistani “machinations”, Doval said, adding that “terror is the only instrument Pakistan has to create unrest in Kashmir.”

Kashmir has been under severe restrictions since August 5 when provisions of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, was abrogated. The restrictions included no access to telephone or Internet.

Many of those restrictions have been eased, and telephone land-lines have been fully restored, Doval said.

However, Internet and mobile phone access remains blocked in many areas.

Doval said that’s because these two mediums allow terrorists also to communicate and spread unrest. He said normalcy can be restored in Kashmir if Pakistan starts behaving, if they do not indulge in subversive propaganda. He acknowledged that the lack of Internet is causing inconvenience, but said this is preferable to the loss of life that Kashmiris would suffer if Pakistani terrorists could carry out their operations.

“We will not allow Kashmiris to become victims of Pakistani machinations and bullets sent across the border. We will do everything in our power to protect them.”

He said Pakistan co-opted small Kashmiri separatist groups and fomented unrest by arousing fear and suspicion about India, which later took on a religious colour. As a result, “they have created an army of terrorists in their own land” and the ensuing separatist violence has claimed more than 42,000 lives in Kashmir, he said.

“All this, just to say that they have not given up the cause of Kashmiris. They want public demonstrations on the streets; they want to create a world opinion that what is happening in Kashmir is genocide. They would be very happy if there is genocide on the streets. Unfortunately for them, nothing of that sort has happened, not one bullet has been fired,” he said.

He said the accession of Jammu & Kashmir predates the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution, and the Article itself has been amended several times in the past, and was never part of any bilateral or multilateral agreement. So Pakistan has no moral stand to object to the abrogation on August 5 of Article 370, which gave Kashmiris special status in the Union of India.

“What India did was an internal affair of India,” Doval said.

He said he is “fully convinced” that a majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, which was a “special discrimination” and not a special status, and affirmed that restrictions in Kashmir were to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.

Article 370 “was not a special status. It was a special discrimination. With its abrogation we have brought Kashmiris on par with Indians,” he said.

On the political detentions, he said they are preventive in nature and very much allowed under the law, which means the government is answerable to courts and will have to pay a heavy penalty if it has done anything extra-judicial.

“I am fully convinced that a majority of Kashmiris totally support the abrogation of Article 370,” Doval said. In the removal of Article 370, announced on August 5, “they (Kashmiris) see greater opportunities, a better future, more jobs for youths,” he said.

“There is a vocal minority that opposes it. It appears to people that is the voice of the people. That is not necessarily true,” he told the journalists, comprising Indian and foreign media.