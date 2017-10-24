Pak firing continues for 3rd day, six schools shut

Cross-LoC bus service remains suspended for 16th week

SRINAGAR: Intermittent exchange of fire between Indian army personnel and Pakistani troops continued for a third day on Monday in the Uri sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the authorities to shut down schools in the affected areas.

An army official said there were no fresh casualties on the Indian side in the exchange of fire.

“Intermittent exchange of firing took place between our soldiers and Pakistani troops along the LoC in the Uri sector (in the Kamalkote area) till 6.00 am today,” the official said. Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts and villages near the LoC in the Kamalkote area on Saturday, resulting in death of an army porter and injuries to two women.

They again violated the ceasefire in the same sector on Sunday, which was retaliated by the Indian army.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have closed at least six schools close to the Line of Control, officials said.

They said the schools which have been closed for the time being are in Dolanja, Madya, Jabla, Kaman and Saki localities. A BSF officer in Jammu said that Pakistan Rangers have violated the ceasefire 105 times along the International Border (IB) in the first nine months of the year.

“There have been 105 ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in Jammu frontier area in J&K in the past nine months period of this year”, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

A BSF jawan and a woman were killed and 19 others, including seven BSF men and 12 civilians, were injured in the shelling during the period, he said. Rangers hit over 30 to 40 hamlets close to nearly 200 km long IB, with mortar bombs and heavy weapons in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and also targeted Arnia town in Jammu district heavily.

Last month, they forced over 10,000 people residing along IB in Jammu sector to shun their homes by triggering fear psychosis.

Last year, the ceasefire violations by Pakistan stood at 204, the officer said.

11 people including 3 BSF men and 8 civilians were killed and 56 others including 14 BSF men and 44 civilians were injured in the firing, the BSF said.

In 2015, there were 152 ceasefire violations in which four BSf men were killed.

There have been nearly 12,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan since 2002, which have resulted in the killing of 313 people, including 144 security forces personnel.

The highest number of such violations took place in 2002, when 8376 incidents were reported while 2045 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported in 2003.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and IB in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

For three years – 2004, 2005 and 2007 – there was not a single such violation on the border.

Meanwhile, the cross-LoC bus service on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) remained suspended for the 16th week due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, an official said.

The bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side. Since then no bus has crossed the Line of Control from Chakan-da-bagh.

“The weekly cross-LoC bus service via Poonch-Rawalakot road remained suspended even today. The LoC bus service has been shut for the last 16 weeks,” custodian of LoC trade (Poonch) Mohmmad Tanveer told PTI.

He said the bus service was shut because of the Pakistani Army often resorting to shelling and firing along the LoC in Poonch district.

“Nothing can be said about resumption of bus service and trade through Chakan-da-bagh as of now,” Tanveer said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC this year.

According to Indian Army figures, till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, a sharp increase, while in 2016, the number was 228 for the entire year.

Eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in July, according to the Army data.

There were as mnay as 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.