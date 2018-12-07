Pak firing: BSF jawan martyred in Sunderbani, soldier in Machil

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A BSF jawan lost his life and another got injured in sniper fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector while an army jawan was martyred in Machil section in Jammu and Kasmir, officials said on Thursday. They said the incident occurred at the Rakhee post in the evening. The sector is manned by the troops of the 126th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

While a bullet hit Constable P Biswas on the left shoulder, Constable Mansa Ram suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, they said.

The two jawans were evacuated in a helicopter to the nearest medical facility, but Biswas succumbed to injuries, they added. The condition of the other jawan is stable, officials said.

Meanwhile, at least one soldier was martyred on Thursday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Machil sector in the Valley.

Earlier, the Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, defence sources said.

The Pakistan Army used automatics and mortars to target Indian positions on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector late on Wednesday, the sources said. “Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued till Thursday morning. No casualty has been reported from our side,” they added.

Two Indian soldiers were injured on Wednesday in Pakistan firing in the same area.

On Wednesday, the soldiers were injured during a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation took place at Uri sector of Baramulla district in the state. The injured soldiers were admitted to the hospital.